Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone ferocious rivalry revealed

Arnold Schwarzenegger has admitted his legendary rivalry with Sylvester Stallone had gone beyond his control.



Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the Commando star shared that at one point in their popular beef, the duo started to “derail each other.”

“We were movie rivals, but we took the competitiveness to the extreme — we each had to have the best body, we had to kill more people in our films, and we had to have the biggest guns,” he added.

The Terminator star continued, “It got out of control, and we tried to derail each other. Then, when we both invested in Planet Hollywood, we started flying around the world together to promote it, and we became fantastic friends.”

However, after sparring over who has the biggest gun or less body fat in the film, the California governor added, the pair buried their feud in the late 1990s to become good friends.

“He is a great human being, and we are now inseparable,” Arnold added.