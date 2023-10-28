 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
After 'Family Guy', Del Taco pokes fun at Meghan and Harry

The couple's Netflix deal was mocked on the cartoon show

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were mocked on the latest episode of  cartoon Family Guy.

The episode featured a cameo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having a poolside chat.

The cartoon series poked fun at the couple's multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix and implied that influencing is one of the few ways they can make money.

Harry and Meghan are depicted lying on two sun loungers as Harry's character exclaims: “Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

A couple of days after the episode aired, the Del Taco restaurant chain mentioned it in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The post which is still pinned on Del Taco's account said. "Harry & Meghan we are still waiting for your post to go up today plz"

