 
Geo News

Billie Eilish moves to tears in bts clip after Justin Bieber set

Billie Eilish spotted sobbing after meeting childhood star Justin Bieber at Coachella

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 19, 2026

Billie Eilish moves to tears in bts clip after Justin Bieber set
Billie Eilish spotted sobbing after meeting childhood star Justin Bieber at Coachella

Billie Eilish lived out every Justin Bieber fan's dream who grew up listening to the pop star's hits like Baby, Sorry, and Never Say Never, as the Coachella headliner invited her upon the stage for One Less Lonely Girl.

The 24-year-old songstress was visibly overtaken by emotions as she joined the Daisies hitmaker on stage, and even more emotional after she got back to the audience.

Eilish was notably spotted sobbing after the interaction, in a video posted by her brother Finneas' fiancée Claudia Sulewski. 

In the video, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker was singing along to the song with Sulewski as Hailey Bieber, who was standing closeby pushed her on to join the Grammy winner on stage. 

As seen in numerous viral videos, Bieber welcomed Eilish on stage with open arms and the two shared a wholesome moment which healed the inner children in fans online. 

The Birds of a Feather songstress came back down to the Rhode founder and the YouTube star and hugged the two women, unable to contain her tears. 

Fans flocked to social media and commented on the emotional full-circle moment, writing, "She will forever be a belieber," and "seeing this must take billie back to her childhood."

Another added, "this is like my biggest dreammm so happy for her," and one chimed in, "despite being a celebrity billie was once just a fan."

BLACKPINK Lisa's screen illusion goes viral leaving Coachella crowd confused
BLACKPINK Lisa's screen illusion goes viral leaving Coachella crowd confused
Inside Hailey Bieber's role in Billie Eilish's 'One Less Lonely Girl' moment
Inside Hailey Bieber's role in Billie Eilish's 'One Less Lonely Girl' moment
Ryan Reynolds speaks out as things take a turn around Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds speaks out as things take a turn around Blake Lively
'Coronation Street' icon secretly ties the knot in intimate family wedding
'Coronation Street' icon secretly ties the knot in intimate family wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave musician in awe after surprise appearance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave musician in awe after surprise appearance
Jesy Nelson shares urgent message after daughters' car goes missing
Jesy Nelson shares urgent message after daughters' car goes missing
Cardi B nearly cancels her final 'Little Miss Drama Tour' show: Here's why
Cardi B nearly cancels her final 'Little Miss Drama Tour' show: Here's why
Dylan Sprouse breaks silence after house trespassing incident
Dylan Sprouse breaks silence after house trespassing incident