Billie Eilish moves to tears in bts clip after Justin Bieber set

Billie Eilish spotted sobbing after meeting childhood star Justin Bieber at Coachella

Billie Eilish lived out every Justin Bieber fan's dream who grew up listening to the pop star's hits like Baby, Sorry, and Never Say Never, as the Coachella headliner invited her upon the stage for One Less Lonely Girl.

The 24-year-old songstress was visibly overtaken by emotions as she joined the Daisies hitmaker on stage, and even more emotional after she got back to the audience.

Eilish was notably spotted sobbing after the interaction, in a video posted by her brother Finneas' fiancée Claudia Sulewski.

In the video, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker was singing along to the song with Sulewski as Hailey Bieber, who was standing closeby pushed her on to join the Grammy winner on stage.

As seen in numerous viral videos, Bieber welcomed Eilish on stage with open arms and the two shared a wholesome moment which healed the inner children in fans online.

The Birds of a Feather songstress came back down to the Rhode founder and the YouTube star and hugged the two women, unable to contain her tears.

Fans flocked to social media and commented on the emotional full-circle moment, writing, "She will forever be a belieber," and "seeing this must take billie back to her childhood."

Another added, "this is like my biggest dreammm so happy for her," and one chimed in, "despite being a celebrity billie was once just a fan."