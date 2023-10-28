 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Shakira ignores Gerard Pique's fall

The singer's fans were laughing after they saw the former footballer fall off the stage

Shakira ignores Gerard Pique's fall

Shakira's partner and former footballer Gerard Pique fell off the stage at a launch event for a new footballing tournament.

He fell off the stage as he headed over to sign a young fan's shirt. 

According to reports, Pique seemed unharmed and was seen signing shirts after his fall.

Meanwhile, Shakira is enjoying her time in the Bahamas as she continues to share pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

The singer's fans were seen posting funny comments after Gerard Pique fell off the stage.  

