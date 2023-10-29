 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's last social media post 'overshadowed' his death

Matthew Perry’s last post on social media is being perceived as a bizarre one after he passed away in LA

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Matthew Perry’s last post on social media is being perceived as a "bizarre" one after he passed away due to an alleged heart attack.

Just five days before his death, the Friends actor posted a picture of himself relaxing in his home’s jacuzzi, “Oh, so you feel better when you spin around in warm water? I'm Mattman," he wrote in his caption.

In his last Instagram post, the 54-year-old star can be seen wearing headphones while plunging close to the jacuzzi's edge.

Matthew was allegedly in a jacuzzi when the police found him dead at his home, following a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

TMZ further disclosed that he had been playing pickleball for two hours prior to returning home and sent his assistant on an errand. She found him unresponsive on her return and called 911.

The publication reported that the police says there were no drugs discovered at the location, and they don't think there was any foul play.

Last year, Matthew talked about his near-death struggle with addiction in his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

In the book, he recalled how usage of opioids caused his colon to burst at the age of 49, almost taking his life.

