Sania Mirza 'heartbroken' over Israeli bombardment in Gaza

More than 8,000 Palestinian including 3,342 children have been martyred due to Israeli bombing

A Palestinian boy reacts at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. — Reuters/File

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza is "heartbroken" over the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip which has seen indiscriminate Israeli bombing targeting innocent Palestinians since the beginning of October.

"And we are still silent and this still continues", Mirza, wife of Pakistan's former star cricketer Shoaib Malik, wrote on her Instagram story while reacting to a social media post highlighting the world's silence over the death of Palestinian children due to Israeli bombing.

More than 8,000 Palestinians — including 3,342 children — have been martyred and more than 20,000 have been injured due to indiscriminate Israeli bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.

— Screengrab of Sania Mirza's Instagram story

The tennis star is not the first celebrity to react to the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza as earlier Pakistani actor Ushna Shah also reprimanded Western media over their biased coverage of the conflict.

She had also slammed celebrities for playing "both sides" and hesitating to raise their voice for Palestinians amid the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Celebrities have been voicing their concerns on the ongoing conflict with Singer Atif Aslam expressing solidarity with Palestine earlier this month.

However, it is not only Pakistani celebrities who have lambasted Israeli aggression. Renowned TV personality Piers Morgan has also voiced his support for Palestinians in Gaza calling out Israel for its indiscriminate bombardment of the beleaguered territory.

"Where are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? So many of their homes are being destroyed. Does Israel have an answer? Does it care?" the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host wrote on his X account.