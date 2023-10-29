 
menu
Showbiz
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza 'heartbroken' over Israeli bombardment in Gaza

More than 8,000 Palestinian including 3,342 children have been martyred due to Israeli bombing

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 29, 2023

A Palestinian boy reacts at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. — Reuters/File
A Palestinian boy reacts at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. — Reuters/File

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza is "heartbroken" over the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip which has seen indiscriminate Israeli bombing targeting innocent Palestinians since the beginning of October.

"And we are still silent and this still continues", Mirza, wife of Pakistan's former star cricketer Shoaib Malik, wrote on her Instagram story while reacting to a social media post highlighting the world's silence over the death of Palestinian children due to Israeli bombing.

More than 8,000 Palestinians — including 3,342 children — have been martyred and more than 20,000 have been injured due to indiscriminate Israeli bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.

— Screengrab of Sania Mirzas Instagram story
— Screengrab of Sania Mirza's Instagram story

The tennis star is not the first celebrity to react to the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza as earlier Pakistani actor Ushna Shah also reprimanded Western media over their biased coverage of the conflict.

She had also slammed celebrities for playing "both sides" and hesitating to raise their voice for Palestinians amid the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Celebrities have been voicing their concerns on the ongoing conflict with Singer Atif Aslam expressing solidarity with Palestine earlier this month.

However, it is not only Pakistani celebrities who have lambasted Israeli aggression. Renowned TV personality Piers Morgan has also voiced his support for Palestinians in Gaza calling out Israel for its indiscriminate bombardment of the beleaguered territory.

"Where are these Palestinians going to live when the war is over? So many of their homes are being destroyed. Does Israel have an answer? Does it care?" the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host wrote on his X account.

More From Showbiz:

Geo TV voted ‘TV Channel of the Year’ at 2023 Asian Media Awards

Geo TV voted ‘TV Channel of the Year’ at 2023 Asian Media Awards
Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ receives PASC nod for Oscar nomination

Pakistani film ‘In Flames’ receives PASC nod for Oscar nomination
WATCH: Ushna Shah highlights 'disinformation' by Western media on Palestinian genocide

WATCH: Ushna Shah highlights 'disinformation' by Western media on Palestinian genocide

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt birthday note for mom Soni Razdan
Malaika Arora reacts to break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora reacts to break-up rumours with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
TikToker Dolly found involved in tax evasion

TikToker Dolly found involved in tax evasion
'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI

'Need prayers': Falak Shabir posts picture of Sarah Khan before MRI
Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza

Atif Aslam expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's onslaught on Gaza
Ushna Shah comes down hard on celebrities playing 'both sides' in Israel-Gaza war

Ushna Shah comes down hard on celebrities playing 'both sides' in Israel-Gaza war
Mahira Khan gives shoutout to her sari designer who adds more colours to idyllic wedding

Mahira Khan gives shoutout to her sari designer who adds more colours to idyllic wedding
Ali Haider releases comeback single 'Dholan Yaar' video

Ali Haider releases comeback single 'Dholan Yaar'
WATCH: Mahira Khan all smiles at sparkling musical Mehndi night video

WATCH: Mahira Khan all smiles at sparkling musical Mehndi night