Travis Barker dispels rumors of link between past crush on Kim Kardashian and the Kardashian sisters' feud

Travis Barker sets the record straight on Kim Kardashian rumors: 'It's just ridiculous'

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182 and beloved husband of Kourtney Kardashian, has decided to address some long-standing rumors concerning his past connection with Kim Kardashian.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Barker candidly discussed what he referred to as "ridiculous" speculation regarding his former crush on Kim and its impact on the Kardashian sisters' current relationship.

The rumors in question were sparked by details mentioned in Travis Barker's 2016 memoir, where he openly expressed his admiration for Kim Kardashian nearly two decades ago.

He described her as "f------ hot" and admitted to "secretly checking [her] out" at a time when he was dating Paris Hilton. However, Barker now emphatically refutes the notion that his past crush has any bearing on the ongoing relationship between Kim and her sister, Kourtney.

In the interview, Barker shared his perspective, emphasizing the absurdity of people attempting to connect the dots between his admiration for Kim in his memoir and the Kardashian sisters' apparent feud.

He stated, "You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of 'this is why they're fighting.' It's just so ridiculous."

Furthermore, Barker expressed that he included those personal details in his memoir as a form of therapeutic release. He sought to address his past, move beyond it, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. His memoir provided an avenue for him to share his feelings and experiences honestly.

As for the present, Barker is happily married to Kourtney Kardashian after a whirlwind romance that led to three ceremonies celebrating their love.

Kim Kardashian has also addressed these rumors in the past, publicly denying any romantic involvement with Travis Barker. In 2021, when Kourtney and Barker's relationship was making headlines, Kim took to social media to set the record straight.

Responding to a fan's question on Instagram, Kim firmly stated, "NO! False narrative!" She clarified that she and Barker had been friends for years and expressed her happiness for Kourtney and her new partner.

In light of these recent statements and their efforts to clarify the situation, it seems that the Kardashian sisters are determined to put the rumors and speculation behind them.