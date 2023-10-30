Kim Kardashian's Pomeranian pups slay Halloween with themed costumes: Pic

 
Kim Kardashian's love for Halloween extends beyond herself and her family. She recently showcased her adorable Pomeranian pups, Sushi and Saké, in a delightful Halloween-themed photoshoot. 

The SKIMS mogul, known for her keen sense of style and flair for the dramatic, shared this playful display of her furry friends on her Instagram Story, proving that her passion for fashion extends to her pets.

In the photos, Saké dressed up as Sushi, and the result was a sight to behold. Saké sported a tiny sushi roll-inspired costume, showcasing Kim's dedication to making this Halloween unforgettable. 

The pictures showed the Pomeranians sitting on a table in their festive attire, capturing the spirit of the season.

Kim Kardashian's choice to share these images was met with a positive response from her followers, as it marked a rare social media appearance for Sushi and Saké. 

However, this isn't the first time she has given her dogs a stylish makeover, as she previously shared an image of Sushi rocking a bright-pink sweater.

Halloween at the Kardashian-West household isn't limited to the pets, as Kim's eldest daughter, North West, embraced the holiday spirit by dressing up as her father's iconic "Dropout bear" mascot. 

Her TikTok clips and costume, complete with a life-size bear suit and signature accessories, were a testament to the family's creative and fun-loving approach to celebrating this spooky holiday. 

Kim and her family certainly know how to slay Halloween in style!

