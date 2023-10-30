Kevin Costner spotted shopping for women’s dresses with mystery lady

Kevin Costner seemed to be in high spirits as he shopped for women's dresses with a mystery brunette

Kevin Costner seemed to be in high spirits as he shopped for women's dresses with a mystery brunette

On a sunny Saturday in Montecito County near Santa Barbara, California, Kevin Costner was spotted shopping for women's gifts, accompanied by a young brunette woman.

Sporting a tan and a new short haircut, the 68-year-old actor appeared cheerful, flashing a wide smile as he perused the stores. He opted for a casual outfit, donning a gray V-neck sweater, white pocketed denim jeans, and white-and-gray sneakers, while adding brown Ray-Ban sunglasses to complete his look.

c: DAILYMAIL

Kevin seemed to be on a shopping spree, visiting Jenni Kayne and Wunderkind in Montecito. Among his purchases was a women's dress, indicating that he might have been buying presents for his first wife, Cindy Silva, who celebrated her 67th birthday the following day.

Kevin and Cindy were married from 1978 to 1994 and have four children together.

Accompanied by a helpful young assistant dressed in black, Kevin was assisted in carrying his gift-wrapped purchases back to his gunmetal gray sedan Mercedes-Benz car.

The assistant, dressed in matching slacks and brown leather flat shoes, carefully loaded the brown boxes with ivory satin ribbon into the trunk. Meanwhile, Kevin carried a white shirt carrier bag labeled Wunderkind.

Kevin's divorce from his 49-year-old wife, Christine Baumgartner, was finalized in September after 18 years of marriage. The couple had been involved in a lengthy and public legal battle over the division of property and finances.