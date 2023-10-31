The joint statement has been signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer

'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing

Mathew Perry's co-stars from the Friends series have broken their silence on the actor's death at the age of 54.



Matthew, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing in the comedy series, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon.

Friends co-stars issue joint statement on Perry's death

The Friends cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, have released a joint statement to People magazine.

They said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

The statement continued, "We are going to take a moment to grieve and process the unfathomable loss. There is a lot to say, and in time, we will say more, as and when we are able."

The friends from the Friends series expressed their support for Perry's family in this devastating time as they stated, "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

According to People Magazine, the joint statement has been signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer.

Perry's fan-made memorial outside Friends building

Earlier, TMZ reported that an organic fan-made memorial has emerged outside the Friends building, where people have placed bouquets and their notes in remembrance of their favourite star.