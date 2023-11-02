Sophie Turner PDA-filled outing with English lord was to make Joe Jonas jealous?

 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sophie Turner was spotted locking lips with English lord, Peregrine Pearson, in Paris

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Sophie Turner was spotted locking lips with English lord, Peregrine Pearson, in Paris just weeks after she parted ways from her husband of four years, Joe Jonas.

While the duo’s kiss looked passionate, a body language expert claimed that gesture look “less convincing on the Game of Thrones star’s part.

Judi James told Femail that Turner appeared to have made “no effort to tilt her head to a reciprocal angle as you might for a romantic kiss” while analyzing her intimate moment.

The body language expert alluded that it seems as if Turner was trying to make the Jonas Brothers band member jealous by showing him that she has moved on from him.

Further analyzing Turner’s latest outing, James said, “She smiles as Peregrine moves close but that could be embarrassment and if this was anything like a romantic kiss response from her she'd need to tilt her head to make up for the cap peak and sunglasses barriers.”

“All the kiss effort is coming from Peregrine,” the expert said. “His feet are splayed and planted and his right hand appears to be gripping Sophie's upper arm quite firmly as he leans in.”

Before concluding, James noted that the kiss looked “contrived,” adding, “This would have to be a very big and important body language statement from Peregrine and Sophie, given her high-profile split from Joe.”

“A PDA that is this public and this contrived-looking would normally be seen as some kind of a snub to the ex as in ‘I've moved on’ non-verbal statement."

“But a close examine of Peregrine's role here and Sophie's body language responses hint at something rather different.”

