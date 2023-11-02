 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Melanie Walker

Did Kim Kardashian expose Kanye West's bankruptcy?

Kim Kardashian revealed her ex-husband Kanye West’s current living situation after marrying Bianca Censori

Did Kim Kardashian expose Kanye West's bankruptcy?

Kim Kardashian revealed her ex-husband Kanye West’s current living situation after marrying Bianca Censori. 

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS model spilled the beans on the rapper’s new simpler lifestyle which neither includes a nanny nor a chef.

The 43-year-old reality TV star, who lives in her $60 million Calabasas mansion, shared how she’s had a rough week because her oldest daughter North prefers Kanye’s apartment over her house.

"She’ll go to her dad's, she'll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,'" said Kim.

Kanye recently got married to the 28-year-old architect with a confidential marriage license in December, 2022, just a month after his divorce was finalized with Kim.

It was previously reported that the newly-weds shared a luxury apartment in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles where they were reportedly paying $20,000 per month.

However, the Malibu neighbors told TMZ earlier this year that the mansion was "rotting" as they haven’t seen anyone around for months.

