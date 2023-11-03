 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Brooke Shields supports botox for 'right reasons': 'Gives you confidence'

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 03, 2023

Brooke Shields is opening up about the importance of embracing her beauty.

The 58-year-old actress revealed that she is keen on quitting any scientific treatment that makes her not ‘look like herself.’

Speaking to Glamour, the 80s icon said: “I am all for any of it if it truly is done for yourself, for the right reasons, and gives you a level of some kind of confidence that you need,” she said

“I’m scared of not looking like myself; the times that I’ve had Botox, I end up with this Spock eye and I’m like, ‘I don’t look like myself.’ But I’ll get Fraxels, and peels, and whatever the newest thing is, and I’ll try it,” she said, adding.

“I just don’t want to not look like myself.”

She then revealed: “There’s more and more plastic surgery than ever. Because they’re chasing youth. I don’t want to chase youth. I want to chase now.”

