Taylor Swift takes revenge on ex Joe Alwyn months after split

Taylor Swift has been flaunting her new romance with Travis Kelce in hopes of sending a message of “revenge” to her ex Joe Alwyn.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker kept her relationship with Alwyn very low-key and private during their six-year romance as the actor prioritized his privacy.

However, fans of the singer have been noticing a change of nature ever since Swift started dating Kelce. Her frequent outings with the NFL player suggest the singer is on to something.

Analyzing her public outings, psychologist Jo Hemmings said Swift’s antics show she is trying to make the Stars at Noon actor jealous.

"We are so used to Taylor being such a private person," she told The Sun. "She has often only really let us know how she is feeling via the lyrics of her songs.”

"Now she has found someone who is loud. She does not need lyrics to show Travis is proud to be dating her,” the expert added.

"It must make her feel really good about herself and boost her self-esteem,” Hemmings said of Swift before noting that her frequent public outings with new lover is a message for Alwyn.

"To get back at him in such a public way with someone who she is having a ball with is the sweetest revenge," she said. "There does not need to be any lyrics here."