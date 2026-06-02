Fresh start? Katie Price returns to public spotlight amid Lee Andrews update

Katie Price returned to Instagram after a worrying situation that left her scared that she might lose her account and the millions of followers she built over the years.

The former glamour model's page disappeared last week, leaving fans to not find her profile.

Reports claimed that the account was temporarily removed while complaints about some of her posts were being reviewed.

Katie was reportedly concerned she would have to create new account from new if it could not be restored.

Now that her profile is back, Katie celebrated by sharing family moments with her followers, as her first posts included a photo with her eldest son Harvey as they spent time together during his birthday weekend.

However, the 48-year-old star also posted videos from a family trip, showing her children Junior and Princess enjoying time in a camper van.

Along with the pictures, Katie wrote that she was having the best times with her beautiful kids.

The social media issue came right after she was updating her fans about her husband, Lee Andrews.

Katie earlier revealed that Lee went missing in Dubai and said she didn’t hear anything from him for a few days.

After some time, Katie confirmed that Lee was found safely, as some people believed her Instagram disappearance was connected to that situation.