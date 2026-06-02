Tom Holland creates new beverage for Zendaya: Something 'Z could enjoy'

Published June 02, 2026
Tom Holland had one very important taste tester in mind when creating the latest addition to his non-alcoholic beverage brand.
According to a June 1 press release, the Spider-Man star designed and released a new line of non-alcoholic shandies for none other than his fiancée, Zendaya.
“The shandy was kind of my mum’s idea,” Holland, 30, told Forbes magazine. “Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale.”
“The idea behind the shandies," added Holland, "was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy.”
The new lineup includes lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower and blackberry yuzu flavors, and Zendaya has already claimed a favourite, per Holland.
The actor joked that he isn't even allowed to drink the grapefruit variety at home because it belongs to her. The elderflower version, meanwhile, carries a sentimental connection, reminding him of his late grandmother, who loved the flavour.
Away from the beverage business, Holland has a packed schedule ahead. He and Zendaya are set to reunite on screen in both Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.