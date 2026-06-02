Tom Holland creates new beverage for Zendaya: Something 'Z could enjoy'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have two new films together coming out this year

Tom Holland had one very important taste tester in mind when creating the latest addition to his non-alcoholic beverage brand.

According to a June 1 press release, the Spider-Man star designed and released a new line of non-alcoholic shandies for none other than his fiancée, Zendaya.

“The shandy was kind of my mum’s idea,” Holland, 30, told Forbes magazine. “Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale.”

“The idea behind the shandies," added Holland, "was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy.”

The new lineup includes lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower and blackberry yuzu flavors, and Zendaya has already claimed a favourite, per Holland.

The actor joked that he isn't even allowed to drink the grapefruit variety at home because it belongs to her. The elderflower version, meanwhile, carries a sentimental connection, reminding him of his late grandmother, who loved the flavour.

Away from the beverage business, Holland has a packed schedule ahead. He and Zendaya are set to reunite on screen in both Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.