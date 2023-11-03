 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Missy Elliott unveils Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductor, a Hollywood icon

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 03, 2023

As Missy Eliot prepares for her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, she has also revealed which Hollywood icon is going to present her with the honor, and it’s Queen Latifah.

Elliot shared that she’s known the Taxi actress for about two decades and she’s been one of the women who “came before me” and paved the way for the rapper in a cut throat industry.

"She's somebody that, like I said, 'come before me, open that door, left it open,'" Elliott said of Latifah.

"And I owe so many flowers, bouquets. It's not enough bouquets for those women that came before me. And she's one of those women," continued Elliot as she credited the women who helped pave the way for her.

Along with her friend of 20-years, Elliot’s mom will also be one of the special people attending the ceremony.

Her mom’s presence is of significance to the rapper as she has never been to any of her performances due to the “words” Elliot never wanted her to hear.

"She's never been to a show because, you know, I had some little words I didn't ever want her to hear," the rapper shared. "And so she's comin' for the first time," said Missy Elliot. 

