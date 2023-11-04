 
Friends and family gather for service in honour of Matthew Perry

Other dead actors buried at the place include Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Fisher, and Paul Walker

Friends and family gather for service in honour of Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry, whose untimely death at the age of 54 has saddened the entertainment world, appeared to be honoured by his friends and family. 

It has been reported that the late actor's family and pals gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighbourhood on Friday to say their final goodbyes to the star actor.

Friends and family gather for service in honour of Matthew Perry

According to Page Six, Matthew's father, John Bennet Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, alongside the Friends co-stars Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, were spotted making an appearance at the funeral burial site six days after the actor's death.

Previously, eyewitnesses claimed that Matthew's sisters, his mother, and his step-father made an appearance at the burial site at Forest Lawn earlier this week. They were probably making preparations for a service in honour of the late actor.

They were spotted walking around the funeral home on October 31, accompanied by a funeral home representative.

Matthew Perry's final resting place

Several other A-listers have been laid to rest at the cemetery which will be serving as final resting for the beloved actor. Other dead actors buried at the place include Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Fisher, and Paul Walker.

The service in honour of the late actor comes days after he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

