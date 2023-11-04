Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie protested against 'vengeful' script of 'Priscilla'

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie was not at all happy with the script of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, calling it “vengeful and contemptuous,” per Variety.

Four months prior to her death in January, the world famous crooner’s daughter voiced her disdain with the script to the director of the biopic, Sofia Coppola.

Coppola’s Priscilla, which has been released, is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. Priscilla has served as an executive producer for the movie. The story focuses on how Elvis and Priscilla met when they were 24 and 14 respectively, and then their subsequent marriage and divorce.

In her email to Coppola in September 2022, Lisa Marie wrote: “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative.”

“As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father.”

“I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”

She also told the director she would speak up against the portrayal of her father in a bad light publicly if she persisted with her narrative.

“I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

The publication reports that Coppola responded to Lisa Marie’s complaints and told her she would treat the subject with care and hoped that she would change her mind once she watched the movie.

Insiders claim that certain elements were indeed removed from the script before filming began.

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie was a big fan of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which was focused on her father’s life. Austin Butler played the titular character and got an Oscar nomination for the film.