Sunday, November 05, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday

Kendall Jenner gives sneak peek into her 28th birthday

US model and media personality Kendall Jenner has shared a sneak peek into her 28th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister shared stunning photos from her birthday with sweet caption “twenty ate.”

Over four million fans, friends and family members have reacted to Kendall Jenner’s post by pressing the heart button.

Earlier, US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt birthday note for her younger sister Kendall Jenner, who turned 28 on Friday.

Kim shared never-before-seen stunning photos with Kendall to wish her a very Happy birthday on Instagram.

She said, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ!”

The US media personality further said, “Kendall Jenner our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more!



