Sunday, November 05, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quiet down after ‘harsh’ media scrutiny

Sunday, November 05, 2023

After a busy September full of travel and engagements, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have noticeably scaled back their public appearances in October.

According to royal expert Aricia Skidmore, who co-hosts the Even the Royals podcast, this change of pace could be attributed to several factors. The royal couple may simply be taking a well-deserved break after their hectic schedule last month.

“I'd like to think they're taking some time to themselves after traveling around so much the past month,” she told Daily Express US.

Traveling extensively in such a short period can certainly be exhausting. Meghan and Harry jetted off to Germany, New York City, and the Caribbean all within a few weeks in September.

However, Skidmore believes their lower profile is likely more than just a breather from a hectic schedule.

“I think the low profile is more of a general avoidance of the harsh media than any one specific thing.”

After facing some criticism for their back-to-back trips, including claims of hypocrisy related to their environmental advocacy, the couple may feel avoiding the limelight is best right now.

Even scripted TV has taken shots at them lately, like a segment on Family Guy portraying them in an unflattering light.

“I would hope they don't watch it since it doesn't paint them in a great light, but I also would hope they don't care enough to be embarrassed,” she said of the Family Guy skit.

Ultimately, Skidmore hopes Harry and Meghan let any negativity towards them roll off their backs.

“The media (news, scripted TV, etc) will run with whatever narrative they want, and no one knows this more than Harry and Meghan, so I would hope they let it run off their shoulders. That, or they just laughed along either everyone else and kept living their lives as is, unbothered."

