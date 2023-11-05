 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Melanie Walker

'The Crown' Season 6 will navigate 'the dark side' of Diana's tragic death

The Crown Season 6 is set to be most dramatic installment as it will explore the scenes behind Diana’s tragic death

Melanie Walker

The highly anticipated sixth and final season of The Crown is set to be its most dramatic installment yet as it will explore scenes of Diana’s tragic death and what followed it.

The series will also be introducing new cast members, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, portraying the budding romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to The Sun, the royal show will also delve into conspiracy theories suggesting Diana's death was part of an 'establishment plot,' by Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed who did not want her to marry his son Dodi, who also passed away in the car crash along with their driver.

A Netflix source told the outlet that this "might enrage the Prince of Wales," who has already been against many of The Crown storylines.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline that "the idea that they have even contemplated Diana as a ghost who will be talking to Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth seems absolutely weird." 

Whereas, the creator Peter Morgan defended his creative choices, emphasizing that he "never intended" the scenes will be interpreted in this way.

The upcoming season promises to provoke strong reactions as Diana will also be portrayed as pregnant at the time of her passing with Dodi being the purported father of the child.

