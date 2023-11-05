Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie

In the 2011 comedy-drama flick The Rum Diary, Scarlett Johansson was in the race to act opposite Johnny Depp in the movie.



However, the key role eventually landed up in (at that time newcomer) Amber Heard’s lap.

Based on Hunter S. Thompson, the search for the 60-year-old's love interest in the film was tough. Several A-lister actresses are under consideration, including the Marvel star and Kiera Knightley.

But, the DC actor, who was less experienced then than the stars as mentioned earlier, ultimately clinched the role.

Describing her emotions to have the role, she told Daily Mail, “I auditioned and read many times, wrote letters to the producers and the director; I really had to work for this part. As an avid reader and fan of Hunter S. Thompson, I did have something to offer to the role of Chenault that came from the literature.”

The 37-year-old continued, “I felt a connection to the role. In regards to Scarlett Johansson, I think she is a good actress, and I respect her, and her choices and her work quite a bit.”

Content on his choice, Johnny told Collider, “Bruce had met with her, and when I saw Amber, I thought, ‘She’s everything that Hunter would adore, in terms of the character.”

He noted, “I also thought that she was absolutely just like seeing an old movie star. She’s like Lauren Bacall.”