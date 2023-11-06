 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked

The Duke of Sussex has finally decided on his plans for King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked
Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked

Prince Harry appears to have rejected King Charles’ most recent olive branch to attend his upcoming birthday party for close family and friends.

For those unversed, this will be King Charles’ 75th birthday and will take place at Calrence House next week.

According to the Daily Mail, the invitation has been met with a rejection by The Duke of Sussex.

The reason for this olive branch has been King Charles’ recent regrets over the Sussexes.

According to an inside source, “When [King Charles] gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet.”

According to GB News, “he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one.”

After all “There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon.”

Before concluding the insider also added, “There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews. But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie
Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video video

Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices
Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat
Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show

Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show
Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch video

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch
UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

Rebecca Loos’s searing remarks, David and Victoria Beckham ‘have to suck it up’

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted

How Matthew Perry saved Chandler Bing by getting THIS scene deleted
Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas gives a peek into family fun at Jonas Brothers concert