The Duke of Sussex has finally decided on his plans for King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations

Prince Harry’s updated plans for King Charles’ 75th birthday leaked

Prince Harry appears to have rejected King Charles’ most recent olive branch to attend his upcoming birthday party for close family and friends.

For those unversed, this will be King Charles’ 75th birthday and will take place at Calrence House next week.

According to the Daily Mail, the invitation has been met with a rejection by The Duke of Sussex.

The reason for this olive branch has been King Charles’ recent regrets over the Sussexes.

According to an inside source, “When [King Charles] gets to the end of another successful work day and thinks of his family, there will always be a twinge in his heart about a problem he hasn’t been able to solve yet.”

According to GB News, “he will be taking the long-term view. The current act is a challenging one.”

After all “There are issues that aren’t resolved and there won’t be a rapprochement any time soon.”

Before concluding the insider also added, “There is the sense of a cooling-off period from the family that is underway after the aftershocks of the book and interviews. But that doesn’t change the King’s love for his son. He’ll never not invite his son to a family gathering, because that’s not who he is.”