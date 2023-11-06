 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Mason Hughes

'SNL' taps Jason Momoa prior to 'Aquaman 2' release

The Saturday Night Live has roped in A-listers for its November episodes. In one of which, Jason Momoa, with the musical guest Tate McRae, will lead the November 18 episode.

Familiar with the comedy-sketch setup, the Hawaiian actor will, for the second time, helm the NBC show. Previously, the 44-year-old did his stint ahead of the Aquaman release in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Canadian singer is riding on the success of her latest single, Greedy, which created a storm on Tiktok and prompted the attention of different recognized charts.

Sharing her thoughts on the groundbreaking success, the 20-year-old told Billboard, “I think I have a pretty good grasp on what my fans like to hear and what they enjoy.”

For the other episode on November 11, Timothée Chalamet will lead the SNL in sync with the musical guest boygenius, who will be making their debut on the show.

Earlier, the writers’ strike pushed the SNL to end with Season 48. However, following the end of the WGA strike, Pete Davidson opened up the Season 49 with musical guest Ice Spice on October 14. 

