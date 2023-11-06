Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35

Evan Ellingson suffered from drug abuse and was getting better in a rehab

The death of former child actor Evan Ellingson at his Fontana, California home on Sunday has shocked Hollywood. Ellingson, 35, was best known for starring alongside Cameron Diaz in My Sister's Keeper in 2009.

According to the coroner's office, Ellingson was found unresponsive in his bedroom. The cause of death is still pending further investigation, but officials say there were no signs of foul play.

His father, Michael, told TMZ that Evan had been living in a sober home recently while battling drug addiction, and he seemed to be doing well.

Starting his career at age 13, Ellingson appeared in dozens of films and television shows over the years. He had a notable three-season run on CSI: Miami and also acted in movies like Letters from Iwo Jima and Rules of the Game.

Ellingson reflected on his acting career and i’s impact on his life in a 2009 interview, saying, “I never had the same [childhood] experience with my friends.”

“I never had more time with them; however, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love. I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

Sadly, Ellingson's life was touched by tragedy before. His brother Austin died from a drug overdose in 2008, the same year Evan welcomed a daughter named Brooklynn.

Ellingson seemingly stepped back from show business in 2010, but will be remembered for his talent and contributions on-screen from a young age. He is survived by his daughter amid this tragic and unexpected loss.