Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted on two outings with mystery women amid Arnold Schwarzenegger relationship

Action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted enjoying two cycling outings over the weekend in Los Angeles with a mystery lady.

On Saturday, the 76-year-old Terminator star biked to Gold's Gym in Venice accompanied by an unidentified brunette woman. Schwarzenegger wore exercise attire while his companion trailed behind in a crop top and leggings.

picture credit: Daily Mail

The next day, Schwarzenegger was pictured after a solo bike ride in Santa Monica. Photographs showed him chatting then kissing a mystery woman goodbye outside a building.

As a famous figure and former California governor, Schwarzenegger's romantic life faces public scrutiny. However, the circumstances and identity of the woman from his Sunday bike outing remain undefined.

The Terminator star is known to be in a long-term relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan, 48, the nature of this public display was unclear.

Schwarzenegger and Milligan have been linked romantically since 2013, regularly attending events together internationally. Most recently, they were spotted at Oktoberfest in Germany and shopping in London last month. Milligan was seen without an engagement ring at that time, despite speculation.