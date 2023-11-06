 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted on two outings with mystery women amid Arnold Schwarzenegger relationship

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted on two outings with mystery women amid Arnold Schwarzenegger relationship
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted on two outings with mystery women amid Arnold Schwarzenegger relationship

Action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted enjoying two cycling outings over the weekend in Los Angeles with a mystery lady.

On Saturday, the 76-year-old Terminator star biked to Gold's Gym in Venice accompanied by an unidentified brunette woman. Schwarzenegger wore exercise attire while his companion trailed behind in a crop top and leggings.

picture credit: Daily Mail
picture credit: Daily Mail

The next day, Schwarzenegger was pictured after a solo bike ride in Santa Monica. Photographs showed him chatting then kissing a mystery woman goodbye outside a building.

As a famous figure and former California governor, Schwarzenegger's romantic life faces public scrutiny. However, the circumstances and identity of the woman from his Sunday bike outing remain undefined.

The Terminator star is known to be in a long-term relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan, 48, the nature of this public display was unclear.

Schwarzenegger and Milligan have been linked romantically since 2013, regularly attending events together internationally. Most recently, they were spotted at Oktoberfest in Germany and shopping in London last month. Milligan was seen without an engagement ring at that time, despite speculation.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger spills beans on his success formula

Arnold Schwarzenegger spills beans on his success formula
Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy? video

Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy?

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35
Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video video

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video
Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging video

Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging
Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere video

Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere
FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3

FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3
Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads

Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads
Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?