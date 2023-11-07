Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus

 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Celine Dion, an acclaimed singer who recently started appearing in public after taking almost three and a half years off from the spotlight due to a serious health condition, has reportedly started singing again.

The 55-year-old songstress has been spotted twice in public. Her first public sighting was at a hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, and the second public sighting was at the closing night of Katy Perry's residency.

Chantal Machabee about Celine's outing 

Chantal Machabée, vice president of hockey communications for the Canadiens, appeared in an interview with People Magazine and shared his thoughts on the songstress's outing.

He said, "She is been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy is amazing." 

Machabee added, "I know she has good days and not-so-good days, but the day she decided to make an appearance at the hockey match was a reassuring day."

Celine Dion starts singing again 

Machabée revealed that the My Heat Will Go On hitmaker also sang a few notes on her outing while hailing the experience as an incredible moment and the music icon as an amazing woman.

Celine suffers from "Stiff Person Syndrome"

The songstress took a break from singing in October 2021 as she was suffering from stiff person syndrome, which is identified as a rare, progressive neurological disorder. 

