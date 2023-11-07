Usher’s Super Bowl salary revealed!

Usher's Super Bowl pay may surprise his fans

Usher’s earnings from the Super Bowl halftime show have been revealed, and it's not surprising.

The Dirty Dancer crooner is doing the show for free! The NFL is once again opting out of paying one of its half time performers.

While other stars such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo reportedly turned down the 2024 show, Usher may end up profiting significantly thanks to the publicity.

His dedicated fans both old and new are expected to stream and download his music in huge numbers around the Super Bowl, buoying his earnings.

Past performers have seen major boosts - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's music streams rose 335% and 230% respectively after their 2020 show. Downloads of the songs they performed jumped from just over 1,000 the prior day to around 16,000 on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

So while Usher won't earn a paycheck from the NFL, the free exposure could translate to substantial monetary gains through increased engagement with his extensive back catalog in the high-profile timeframe. It's a worthwhile tradeoff for top recording artists seeking to reach new audiences.