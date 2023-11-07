 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Usher’s Super Bowl salary revealed!

Usher's Super Bowl pay may surprise his fans

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Ushers Super Bowl pay may surprise his fans
Usher's Super Bowl pay may surprise his fans 

Usher’s earnings from the Super Bowl halftime show have been revealed, and it's not surprising.

The Dirty Dancer crooner is doing the show for free! The NFL is once again opting out of paying one of its half time performers.

While other stars such as Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo reportedly turned down the 2024 show, Usher may end up profiting significantly thanks to the publicity.

His dedicated fans both old and new are expected to stream and download his music in huge numbers around the Super Bowl, buoying his earnings.

Past performers have seen major boosts - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's music streams rose 335% and 230% respectively after their 2020 show. Downloads of the songs they performed jumped from just over 1,000 the prior day to around 16,000 on Super Bowl Sunday alone.

So while Usher won't earn a paycheck from the NFL, the free exposure could translate to substantial monetary gains through increased engagement with his extensive back catalog in the high-profile timeframe. It's a worthwhile tradeoff for top recording artists seeking to reach new audiences.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet
BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour

BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour
Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song ‘Houdini’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday
Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'
King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament
'Friends' star uses Instagram for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

'Friends' star uses Instagram for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

Kanye West wants ‘simpler life’ for kids, doesn’t want them to be ‘jaded’

Kanye West wants ‘simpler life’ for kids, doesn’t want them to be ‘jaded’

Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On Viral Photo

Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On Viral Photo
King Charles opposes Prince Andrew's plan for Eugenie, Beatrice: report video

King Charles opposes Prince Andrew's plan for Eugenie, Beatrice: report

'Game of Thrones' sequel: HBO announces HUGE news on 'Snow'

'Game of Thrones' sequel: HBO announces HUGE news on 'Snow'