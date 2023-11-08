Taylor Swift’s popularity prompted one major US newspaper to hire a reporter to cover her

Taylor Swift mania enters newsroom amid Era Tours bash

Taylor Swift’s wild popularity knows no bounds as USA Today hired a reporter, Bryan West to cover the megastar's influence on society and the popculture.



Sharing his excitement, the award-winning journalist told Variety, “I would say this position’s no different than being a sports journalist who’s a fan of the home team.”

He continued, “I just came from Phoenix, and all of the anchors there were wearing Diamondbacks gear; they want the Diamondbacks to win.”

Describing himself as a Swiftie, he shared, “I’m just a fan of Taylor and I have followed her whole career, but I also have that journalistic background: going to Northwestern, winning awards, working in newsrooms across the nation.”

Adding, “I think that’s the fun of this job is that, yeah, you can talk Easter eggs, but it really is more of the seriousness, like the impact that she has on society and business and music.”

Belonged to Arizona, Bryan previously did a stint at NBC News affiliate in Phoenix.