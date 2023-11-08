Sylvester Stallone recently spoke about his son Sage’s untimely death in his new Netflix documentary Sly

Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son

Sylvester Stallone recently spoke about his son Sage’s untimely death in his new Netflix documentary.

While speaking on Sly, the 77-year-old recalled the kind of bond he shared with his son and the time they worked in the 1990 movie Rocky V.

Sage, who died at the age of 36 due to a coronary artery disease in July 2012, played the role of Rocky Balboa's son Robert.

The sequel showed that his character yearned for his father’s attention who was only busy mentoring boxer Tommy Gunn, played by the late Tommy Morrison.

In the documentary, Sylvester, who also penned the script, said that "unfortunately" the storyline of the film was a reflection of their real-life father-son relationship. Moreover, the Inferno star said that his writing wanted to see his character where he aspired to be in reality.

"I try to take something that actually is what I wish I had done in real life, but I wasn't able to do that in reality," Sylvester shared more insight on his script-writing skills.

Back in 2013, he told Good Morning America that dealing with Sage's loss was "very tough" but he had no choice but to get through it, "It's a reality of life. I think it's important to get back and start reliving your life. Otherwise, you can go into a spiral."