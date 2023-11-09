 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup

Irina Shayk spotted arriving at Tom Brady's New York City apartment few days after breakup

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 09, 2023

File Footage 

Irina Shayk has been accused of staging her recent visit to Tom Brady’s apartment in New York City following their breakup.

The Russian supermodel was captured arriving at the main entrance of the former NFL quarterback’s building in the Big Apple even though it has a “much more discreet” driveway.

Speaking with Page Six, insiders said the model wanted to be “seen” as she could have kept her visit to Brady’s condo in Tribeca a “secret” very easily.

The tipsters said the model was not seen walking to the building, that’s why the sources claimed that she could have easily had her driver to drop her off inside where there were no media personnel. 

Recently, in an interview with ELLE, Shayk declined to discuss her relationship status with Brady, saying she keeps her “personal life personal.”

When the interviewer asked her about the NFL star, she responded by saying, "No comments,” and added, "I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal.”

"That's why it's called personal," she noted. "Because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."

This comes after it was reported last month that Shayk and Brady have called it quits after their three-month romance “fizzled out.”

Revealing why the duo parted ways, an insider said they are both focusing on their family lives which is already hard to manage with hectic work schedule.

“They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time,” the insider shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?
Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour

Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour
‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir

‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir
Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic

Zac Efron shows willingness to play ‘mentor’ Matthew Perry in biopic
SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios video

SAG-AFTRA announces end to 118-day standoff with Hollywood studios
Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed

Travis Kelce's stealthy plan for Taylor Swift's South American gigs revealed
Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga video

Irina Shayk's intriguing twist in Tom Brady relationship saga
A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony

A$AP Rocky's assault case takes dark turn with A$AP Relli's testimony
King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren

King Charles 'crawls around for hours' for Queen Camilla's grandchildren
Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change

Meghan Markle quitting 'wicked royal kingdom' cries in strategy change
Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense

Travis Kelce's ambiguous statements keep Taylor Swift fans in suspense
The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship

The truth behind Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship