Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup

File Footage

Irina Shayk has been accused of staging her recent visit to Tom Brady’s apartment in New York City following their breakup.



The Russian supermodel was captured arriving at the main entrance of the former NFL quarterback’s building in the Big Apple even though it has a “much more discreet” driveway.

Speaking with Page Six, insiders said the model wanted to be “seen” as she could have kept her visit to Brady’s condo in Tribeca a “secret” very easily.

The tipsters said the model was not seen walking to the building, that’s why the sources claimed that she could have easily had her driver to drop her off inside where there were no media personnel.

Recently, in an interview with ELLE, Shayk declined to discuss her relationship status with Brady, saying she keeps her “personal life personal.”



When the interviewer asked her about the NFL star, she responded by saying, "No comments,” and added, "I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal.”

"That's why it's called personal," she noted. "Because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."

This comes after it was reported last month that Shayk and Brady have called it quits after their three-month romance “fizzled out.”

Revealing why the duo parted ways, an insider said they are both focusing on their family lives which is already hard to manage with hectic work schedule.

“They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time,” the insider shared.