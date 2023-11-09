Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high

The Duke of Sussex has just been called for forcing emotions to ‘run high’

Royal experts have just spoken at length about the Duke of Sussex’s bid to force emotions high with his allegedly ‘ill timed’ appearances.

All of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece Ms Elser shed some light into Prince Harry’s apparent bid to overshadow his father and big brother.

Even Ms Elser was prompted to say, “just in case emotions might not be running high enough, Harry appeared in a new video for the charity Stand Up for Heroes”.

This video in question was released around the same time as King Charles’ first State Opening of parliament and Prince William’s finale for the Earthshot Prize initiative.

Thus, Ms Elser fears, Endgame's incoming trajectory risks "damaging allegations made about the royal family in modern history."