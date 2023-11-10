Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules

 
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 10, 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be going strong as they make plans to navigate their busy schedules and continue their romance.

As per a latest report, the lovebirds have been spending quality time together and have detailed plans on how to stay connected while Swift is on tour and Kelce is on the football field.

"Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection," an insider revealed.

"They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she's on tour and he has games,” the source told Us Weekly.

Swift is preparing to launch the South American segment of her Eras Tour. Following which, the Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to headline concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Meanwhile, the NFL star is currently enjoying the bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he will resume his football schedule the following week.

The relationship between the Anti-Hero hitmaker and Travis first made headlines in September after the two initially failed to exchange phone numbers during Swift's July Eras Tour stop in Missouri.

Their romance gained momentum when Swift accepted Travis's invitation to attend one of his home football games, and she has since been spotted at three additional games in October.

