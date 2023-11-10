Timothee Chalamet celebrates SAG-AFTRA strike end with awkward cheer

Timothee Chalamet will be hosting the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live as 'Wonka' is due to release soon

File Footage

The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike comes at a pretty good time for Timothee Chalamet as Wonka is due to be released soon.



The 27-year-old expressed his relief in a promotional clip of the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, where he starts off with an introduction, "I'm Timothee Chalamet and I'm hosting SNL this week with Boygenius!"

Before interrupting Bowen Yang, he abruptly shouts, "Willy Wonka!" which leaves the comedian puzzled. "'The actor's strike has ended, I can finally promote my movie," Timothee clarifies.

"Oh congrats!" he replies which again makes the Little Women actor blurt out, "Willy Wonka! Chocolate chocolate man!”

In another promo, Boygenius, which consists of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, also discussed their performance.

"We're so excited! It's going to be a blast," the group says, which makes Timothee ask "isn’t being sad their thing." Julien replied, "Just our music. In real life we're quite happy people.”

The enthusiasm comes after SAG-AFTRA ended their strike after 117 days as they've reached a tentative agreement with the studios.

The union said in a statement that "its negotiators had voted unanimously” and now they seek the national board’s approval for "review and consideration.”

Previously, the strike, which began on July 14, demanded equal pay for actors and also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence in movies which could endanger jobs of the film crew.