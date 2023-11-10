'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider

'Friends' co-stars are struggling with Matthew Perry’s death as one of them grieves over his loss 'the most'

'Friends' co-stars continue to struggle with Matthew Perry’s death with Jennifer Aniston being the most affected.

The 54-year-old actress, who played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, has been mourning his loss alongside Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

A source privy to Heat claimed that the group is currently leaning on each other for support as they regret "not being there for him."

“Jen, Courteney, Lisa and the boys are grief-stricken. They can’t believe he’s gone so soon and are desperately saddened they couldn’t do more, and that they hadn’t stayed as close. Right now, it’s all so hurtful and raw,” the insider claimed.

Moreover, the source insisted that they were like brothers and sisters, “They hung out together during those early days, partied, and would even go as far as to seek each other’s opinions on who to date and what jobs to take."

Previously, in his memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, Matthew talked about his love for the cast mates as he thanked them for "being understanding and patient."

He had penned: “It’s like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own.”

However, Matthew thanked Jennifer specifically for being the only one who reached out to him the most, “I’m really grateful to her for that.”