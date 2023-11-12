Mathew Perry’s ex-girlfriend drops breaks silence on death

Mathew Perry’s ex has a shocking bit of insight into his death because she is not sure it was 100% explained

Matthew Perry’s ex girlfriend has just broken her silence over his death and revealed a shocking possibility.

These claims have been made by the step-granddaughter of British Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews.

According to The Sun the former model, Kayti Edwards weighed in on everything candidly.

For those unversed, Perry and Edwards dated back in 2006 but remained close friends even long after their breakup.

While starting off her chat with the outlet, she referenced the death of the Friends star and admitted, “There are a lot of things that aren’t adding up for me.”

This comes despite there being no evidence of drugs or other illegal substances on his person or home.

Responding to her original statement, she also said, “I don’t believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi, that doesn’t sound right.”

“I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned.”

She also pointed out a number of possibilities, namely “I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this.”

“They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me, because he didn’t leave drugs lying around.”

Before concluding she also added, “He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to.”