Poison's 40th anniversary celebration hits sudden halt over money issues

Poison unexpectedly call off their 40th anniversary tour after building much hype

Poison has reportedly shelved their 40th anniversary tour indefinitely after a financial dispute went out of hand.

The ‘80s classic rock band excited fans all over the world after announcing the milestone celebration that was scheduled to begin this summer.

The band’s guitarist, C.C. DeVille even posted about the tour on social media, but the lead singer, Bret Michaels, reportedly made some demands that they could not agree on.

Drummer Rikki Rockett was the first to speak about the cancellation, “We had a great offer, I thought. But we left the table. It didn’t work,” he told Page Six.

Rockett continued, “Really what it came to was C.C., [bass player] Bobby [Dall] and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion’s share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It’s like $6 to every one of our dollars. You just can’t work that way.”

The drummer went on to note that although he is not in the music industry to solely make money, but he couldn’t work that hard “just to make somebody else a bunch of money.”

Poison has been one of the only bands to survive four decades together, but Michaels also has a solo career in music and on TV.

However, Rockett added that all is not lost as he quipped that it would be “a perfect Poison folly to do a 41st anniversary tour.”