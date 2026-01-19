Bella Hadid calls out lack of diversity after Milan runway sparks backlash

Bella Hadid has voiced her anger after a recent Milan Fashion Week Dolce & Gabbana show sparked a stir online.

The 29-year-old supermodel reacted to an Instagram video which showing that the runway included only white male models.

She wrote, “Shocked people actually support this company still it’s embarrassing. Models / stylists/ casting the whole damn thing.”

She added a second comment saying, “beeeen cancelled…. years of racism sexism bigotry xenophobia … how are we shocked still ?”

However, all of her fans and fashion insiders quickly joined the conversation, debating while asking why diversity is still lacking at major shows.

Bella, who also talks openly about the rights of Palestinians, often spoken out on such issues that she mostly care about, using her huge platform to call out unfairness and exclusion.

Her latest comments gets all the attention back to representation in the fashion world especially during big events like Milan Fashion Week.

Moreover, the brand behind the most famous show massive faced criticism before ass well for all the controversial remarks and other scandals yet it still hold power and attract celebrities.

So far, the fashion house has not replied to Bella Hadid’s fair comments, leaving many to discuss the impact of her words.