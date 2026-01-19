 
Geo News

Colin Jost pokes fun at wife Scarlett Johansson losing major record

Scarlett Johansson recieves new shout-out from Colin Jost on 'SNL'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Scarlett Johansson recieves new shout-out from Colin Jost on SNL
Scarlett Johansson recieves new shout-out from Colin Jost on 'SNL'

Colin Jost took a playful dig at his wife Scarlett Johansson losing her record as the highest-grossing actor, but ended up roasting himself as a result.

The 43-year-old comedian talked about the all-female box office record during the latest Weekend Update segment in Saturday Night Live on January 17, and announced to viewers, “Zoe Saldana, who stars in the new Avatar movie, has surpassed Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actress of all time.”

A chart displaying the statistics was shown on the screen, which read the actress’ net worth.

However, when Jost added his own box office revenue from movies, the graph indicated a fall from $15.4 billion to $15.1 billion, as the audience erupted into laughter.

“It went down?” the SNL star exclaimed, struggling to control his laughter.

This comes after Saldana recently surpassed the Black Widow star’s record, with her movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, raising the revenue to $15.47 billion.

The recent SNL episode wasnt the first time that the Her actress became the butt of Jost’s joke. Back in December, her husband joked about her wealth in Michael Che’s joke swap.

“New research shows that millions of women leave the workplace due to menopause, which means there’s only a couple years left on my gravy train,” Jost read out, hardly controlling his laugh.

Italian fashion tycoon Valentino passes away at 93
Italian fashion tycoon Valentino passes away at 93
Dolly Parton shares health update after missing 80th birthday celebrations
Dolly Parton shares health update after missing 80th birthday celebrations
Millie Bobby Brown embraces 'Old Hollywood' glam with new transformation
Millie Bobby Brown embraces 'Old Hollywood' glam with new transformation
Kate Hudson says goodbye to Botox for movie role
Kate Hudson says goodbye to Botox for movie role
'It Ends With Us' author shares health status after raising concerns
'It Ends With Us' author shares health status after raising concerns
TV star Ant McPartlin shares life after rehab and fight against addiction
TV star Ant McPartlin shares life after rehab and fight against addiction
Valerie Bertinelli makes shocking claim about her weight
Valerie Bertinelli makes shocking claim about her weight
Louis Partridge shaves his head despite family's pleas: 'Post-breakup hair'
Louis Partridge shaves his head despite family's pleas: 'Post-breakup hair'