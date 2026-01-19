Colin Jost pokes fun at wife Scarlett Johansson losing major record

Scarlett Johansson recieves new shout-out from Colin Jost on 'SNL'

Colin Jost took a playful dig at his wife Scarlett Johansson losing her record as the highest-grossing actor, but ended up roasting himself as a result.

The 43-year-old comedian talked about the all-female box office record during the latest Weekend Update segment in Saturday Night Live on January 17, and announced to viewers, “Zoe Saldana, who stars in the new Avatar movie, has surpassed Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actress of all time.”

A chart displaying the statistics was shown on the screen, which read the actress’ net worth.

However, when Jost added his own box office revenue from movies, the graph indicated a fall from $15.4 billion to $15.1 billion, as the audience erupted into laughter.

“It went down?” the SNL star exclaimed, struggling to control his laughter.

This comes after Saldana recently surpassed the Black Widow star’s record, with her movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, raising the revenue to $15.47 billion.

The recent SNL episode wasnt the first time that the Her actress became the butt of Jost’s joke. Back in December, her husband joked about her wealth in Michael Che’s joke swap.

“New research shows that millions of women leave the workplace due to menopause, which means there’s only a couple years left on my gravy train,” Jost read out, hardly controlling his laugh.