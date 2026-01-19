Ashton Kutcher clarifies viral shower rumour

Ashton Kutcher set the record straight on one of the wildest celebrity rumors involving him and wife Mila Kunis.

In a new interview, the 47-year-old actor looked back at the viral 2021 ‘bathing debate’ that erupted after he and Kunis revealed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that they don’t shower daily.

Kunis admitted at the time, “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles.”

Kutcher added that he sticks to washing his armpits and crotch daily joking that a bar of Lever 2000 ‘delivers every time.’

The couple’s comments sparked a frenzy online with celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Cardi B weighing in.

Looking back now Kutcher said during a recent interview with People alongside Beauty costars Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope the reaction was blown out of proportion.

“It was the craziest thing of all time. We made a comment at one point, and people were like, ‘Does he stink? Does he smell?’” he recalled.

Kutcher clarified that he showers regularly especially after workouts.

Hez laughed off the idea that he and Kunis avoid bathing altogether.

Ramos even backed him up by telling People, “I can confirm my boy showers.”

For Kunis, the relaxed approach to bathing stems from childhood.

She explained that growing up without hot water meant she didn’t shower often, and later as a parent, she didn’t bathe her newborns daily either.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher added.

The 42-year-old shares two kids, Wyatt (11) and Dimitri (9) with Jobs actor.