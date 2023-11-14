 
King Charles, Prince William offer olive branch to Harry on monarch's 75th birthday?

King Charles is reportedly expecting a phone call from Prince Harry on his 75th birthday

King Charles and Prince William have seemingly offered an olive branch to Prince Harry as the monarch celebrates his 75th birthday today.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the king, shared a video featuring a photo collage to mark King Charles 75th birthday.

The 40-second video was posted on the royal family’s X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, with caption “Wishing His Majesty The King a happy 75th birthday” along with birthday cake and crown emoticons.

The video is jam-packed full of pictures of King Charles, ranging from when he was a baby right up to the present day.

Prince Harry, the estranged son of King Charles, also features in some of the photos, might be seen as an olive branch to the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William, the elder son of King Charles also showered love on the video, apparently endorsing King Charles olive branch to his younger son. 

