Kate Middleton over the moon as she shares very exciting news

Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton is planning her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal, ‘setting out vision for future’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared a super exciting news as the future queen plans her ‘biggest’ ever speech as royal, ‘setting out vision for future.’

Kate Middleton and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will host The Shaping Us National Symposium in London on Wednesday.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood shared a post on its official Instagram handle and confirmed, “We are delighted to announce our #ShapingUs National Symposium!

In an other post, the foundation said, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales will deliver a keynote speech at the #ShapingUs National Symposium on Wednesday.”

Reposting the photo in her Insta stories, Kate Middleton said, “An exciting week ahead.”

Earlier, royal expert Rebecca English had claimed “I’m told HRH will be giving a landmark speech - the biggest she’s ever delivered - explaining her vision for her work in this field…”.

