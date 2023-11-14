 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of her mother, Carole Middleton

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned ahead of his bombshell memoir over royal rift
Kate Middleton’s uncle warned ahead of his bombshell memoir over royal rift

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been warned not to publish his upcoming memoir as it would further widen the rift between Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton. He reportedly wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have "a voice" and "fight back" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claims in their Netflix docuseries and memoir, Spare.

Also Read: King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, per Daily Express UK, "I hope he doesn’t [publish the book]. Or, if he does, I hope it will be HIS story… not the story of the royal rift.”

She continued, “If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes. And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended.”

Read More: Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news

The royal expert also questioned why Goldsmith was writing the book. “He is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’

Prince William, Kate Middleton find raising George, Charlotte and Louis ‘stressful’
'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana's legendary 'Vogue' cover
Ben Affleck can’t let go of ex Jennifer Garner despite marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck can’t let go of ex Jennifer Garner despite marrying Jennifer Lopez
King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles unfazed as he begins 75th birthday celebrations sans Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it
Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash

Taylor Swift viral PDA with beau Travis Kelce was ‘genuine’ despite backlash
Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'

Travis Kelce's mom hits the cinema for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'
Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news

Sarah Ferguson receives honour days after sharing exciting family news
Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?

Bianca Censori heeds to 'jealous' friends' warnings about Kanye West?
'The Marvels' producer reacts to major end-credit scene

'The Marvels' producer reacts to major end-credit scene
Internet links Paul McCartney to secret organization

Internet links Paul McCartney to secret organization
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance thriving after one year together

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance thriving after one year together