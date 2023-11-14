Kate Middleton’s uncle warned about royal rift ahead of his bombshell memoir

Kate Middleton’s uncle warned ahead of his bombshell memoir over royal rift

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been warned not to publish his upcoming memoir as it would further widen the rift between Kate Middleton, Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Gary Goldsmith is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton. He reportedly wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have "a voice" and "fight back" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claims in their Netflix docuseries and memoir, Spare.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!, per Daily Express UK, "I hope he doesn’t [publish the book]. Or, if he does, I hope it will be HIS story… not the story of the royal rift.”

She continued, “If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes. And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended.”

The royal expert also questioned why Goldsmith was writing the book. “He is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place."