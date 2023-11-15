 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle acts like 'delighted C-lister' after getting 'caught' on camera

Meghan Markle wants to be photographed and wants attention from paparazzi

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Meghan Markle is claimed to be liking paparazzi attention after being spotted out with a friend.

The Duchess of Sussex was strolling on the streets of Santa Barbara with friend Kelly McKee Zajfen when she was photographed.

After looking at her delightful reaction to the pap, body language expert Judi James claims Meghan enjoyed the media attention.

Judi said: “Meghan’s body language rituals as she is ‘caught’ by the cameras here is more delighted and generous C-lister than haughty A-lister.”

She added: “Typical A-list body language might involve some gracious poses and B-listers tend to prefer the ‘hide’ option, keeping the head right down and a sombre facial expression as though they are no-way courting publicity or recognition.”

“Meghan’s friendly smiles suggest she is delighted by the attention though as she grins with her girlfriend or actually converses with the cameras,” she continued.

“For someone so frequently in the public eye and who seemed to be seeking privacy, she looks amused to be getting the recognition here,” she claims.

