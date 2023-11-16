 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith shares blunt view on Will Smith rumours

Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out against Brother Bilaal after his claims against Will Smith and Duane Smith

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Following serious allegations by Brother Bilaal against Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith has stated to take the alleged former aide of the actor to court.

Amid the controversy, the Girls Trip actress was asked to respond to the serious allegations charged by her husband's friend, who alleged to have caught him in bed with Duane Martin.

'We suin'!, she responded after paparazzi inquired about the issue, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Oscar winner slammed the ludicrous accusations and hinted at legal action.

It comes after Brother Bilaal made shocking revelations about Will. Not to mention, he made unflattering remarks about his manhood in an interview with Tasha K.

The Aladdin star's alleged personal assistant claimed he once caught Will and Duance in the act in the latter's dressing room.

"I opened the door to Duane's dressing room, and that's when I see Duane having **** *** with Will,' Brother Bilaal claimed.

He continued, "There was a couch, and Will was bent over on the couch, and Duane was standing up, killing him, murdering him - it was murder in there."

