Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Lizzo slammed by fans after opening up about personal struggles

Lizzo has started working on her relationship with food, anxiety, and business matter

Lizzo, who is facing a sexual harassment and toxic work environment lawsuit by her former dancers, has recently shared an exciting update with her fans. 

Lizzo unveils personal struggles 

The rapper revealed that she is trying to adopt a healthy lifestyle as she has started working on her relationship with food, anxiety, and business matters.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old music star, posted a mirror selfie featuring herself in a white robe. The songstress updated her 12.6 million followers, saying, "Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business."

Lizzo lamented that her trust issues have gotten deep with the passage but she is working on them too. She added, "I am working on my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now. Deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo."

Lizzo grilled by fans for being a narcissist

However, her fans grilled her in the comment section of the post, with some labelling her a narcissist. 

One of her fans wrote, "Yes, please do work on the narcissism & treating others kindly. It's appalling to have been inspired by lyrics you wrote but don't even follow yourself. Wishing you luck on this journey." 

Another chimed in, "It's always about you. What about the people You hurt."

A third fan penned, "That's good because we're working on our trust issues with you."

