Billie Eilish details overcoming creative block to deliver hit song for 'Barbie'

Billie Eilish has recently opened up about the difficulties she faced while writing her song, What Was I Made For, for the Barbie movie.

The 21-year-old acclaimed songstress detailed her experience of writing and filming the song with her brother and musical partner, Finneas.

Billie Eilish details the songwriting process for Barbie movie

According to the Daily Mail, Billie appeared at a songwriters roundtable arranged by The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that she struggled with writer's block before tackling the Barbie song.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner detailed, "I was sitting on a couch and my brother was playing those cords. We were thinking and talking about Barbie's ability to be perfect all the time followed by her inability to do everything perfectly."

The Bad Guy hitmaker stated that she was unsure about the meaning of the song until she sang it for a friend and realized that it felt personal.

Billie credits Greta for help

The songstress credited the Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig for helping her and getting her out of the creative block. She said that when the song came out, it felt like somebody was reading her diary or something.

Billie feared that she had hit her peak

Billie revealed that before writing the song for the Barbie movie, she feared that she had hit her peak. The Oscar Winner stated, "Before writing What Was I Made For, I was honestly like, maybe I hit my peak, and I don't know how to write anymore."

However, Billie's song appeared to be a hit and debuted among the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 rankings.

