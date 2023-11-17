Prince Harry has just been called out for constantly shoveling endless steaming manure onto King Charles

Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly shoveling an endless stream of steaming manure and expecting a fruit patch.

All of this has been called out in Ms Jan Moir’s piece for The Daily Mail.

It details the sequence of events that followed news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, as well as Prince Harry’s experience from the other side of the pond.

The piece reads, “Although Harry and Meghan have indicated they had nothing to do with the book, there is a great deal about who told him what and when about our 96-year-old Queen's final decline.”

Read More: Prince Harry regrets leaving Royal family for life with Meghan Markle in US

This comes in light of the fact that “his travel arrangements to Balmoral, his disappointments about this” have all been brought to light.

Not to mention, it appears to Ms Moir that “Meghan's presence at the Queen's deathbed was surplus to requirements, too. God knows what could have caused such family froideur!”

“Anyone with any ideas should write them on a silenced- not-silent postcard and send it to: The Toxic Racist Windsor Rotters, c/o Broken Dog Bowl Alley, London,” she also added in the middle of her piece.

Read More: Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles



Because “According to Endgame, Harry was especially peeved that his brother did not respond to his texts when he was trying to cadge a lift to Scotland on the RAF jet that flew Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Wessexes” following the Queen’s death announcement.

In the end however, Ms Moir shot back and said, “You have to laugh. What did Harry expect? If you shovel endless steaming manure onto the family fruit patch, surely you must expect a rich crop of raspberries in return?”