Prince Harry talked to King Charles on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry finally wants better relationship with King Charles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry telephoned his father King Charles on his 75th birthday and agreed to speak again next week.



King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday with close friend and family members on November 14, however, Harry, Meghan and their children did not attend.

But, the California-based royal couple called King Charles to wish him a very happy birthday.

Harry and Meghan’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are also understood to have recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather.

Reacting to this, royal experts see it a positive development saying the fact that both sides have signalled a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship, and was hailed a positive sign that was celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic.

Now, a source close to Meghan and Harry has claimed, per International Business Times, that Harry wants to have a better relationship with his father King Charles.

"Of course Harry wants to have a better relationship with Charles. He is his father after all".